Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Verona Area Community Theater

Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center 300 Richard St. , Verona, Wisconsin 53593

7:30 pm on 6/22-23, 2 pm on 6/24 and 7:30 pm. $15.75 adv.

press release: The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder and new songs by Leslie Bricusse (Jekyll & Hyde, Doctor Dolittle) and Anthony Newley, Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone's sweet tooth.

Theater & Dance
