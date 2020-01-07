ONLINE: WILPF Peace & Justice Book Circle

media release: Thurs. Jan. 7 6:30 pm The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks - by Jeanne Theoharis. Online Book Circle, h osted by Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF). Presenting a powerful corrective to the popular iconography of Rosa Parks as the quiet seamstress who with a single act birthed the modern civil rights movement, scholar Jeanne Theoharis excavates Parks’s political philosophy and six decades of activism. Theoharis masterfully details the political depth of a national heroine who dedicated her life to fighting American inequality and, in the process, resurrects a civil rights movement radical who has been hidden in plain sight far too long. For more info and to receive login details , please call 608-609-7961 or email: wilpfmadison@gmail.com