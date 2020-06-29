ONLINE: Wilson Street Corridor Study

press release: The city plans to resurface and replace utilities on a portion of W. Wilson St. in the summer of 2019. Water main breaks and deteriorated pavement over the last year have made this project a priority.

As part of the project planning, a corridor study will be done on Wilson St. from Broom St. to Blair St. Two public involvement meetings have been scheduled for this study, and the dates, times and locations of these meetings are noted below.

When the Common Council approved the recent reconstruction project on W. Wilson St., they also required that a more comprehensive study of Wilson St. be done prior to the completion of the Judge Doyle Square project. Now that another project is scheduled on Wilson St., this corridor study will help guide the design of this project.

Wilson Street Corridor Plan Interim Recommendation - Draft pdf

Meeting 5: A virtual public information meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., June 29, 2020, via Zoom. Registration is required prior. Register now.

The presentation that will be shown at the meeting will be posted on this page when ready.

Virtual Meeting Format

The June 29 meeting will be held virtually online via Zoom. It will include a presentation and question and answer portion for attendees.

Step 1: Register for the Meeting

To take part, Register now. Please register by noon, June 28, 2020. Once registered, attendees will receive a link to access the meeting. If you have questions about registering, even on the day of the meeting, email Hannah Mohelnitzky, hmohelnitzky@cityofmadison.com.

Step 2: Download Zoom

Attendees will need to have Zoom downloaded on their phone or computer to attend the meeting. Attendees can download a free version of Zoom . Please do not wait to download a few minutes before the meeting to allow for troubleshooting time should you have technical issues.

Step 3: Get link, Attend Meeting

Registered attendees will be sent a Zoom link in a separate email. Once attendees receive the emailed link, click the link when the meeting is scheduled to begin to attend. During the meeting, attendees will be able to listen into the meeting. Attendees will be muted, however, attendees will be able to provide comments, ask questions and virtually raise hands. Questions will be answered during the Q and A portion of the presentation at the end.

If you need an interpreter, translator, materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access this service, activity or program, please call the phone number below immediately.

Si necesita un intérprete, un traductor, materiales en formatos alternativos u otros arreglos para acceder a este servicio, actividad o programa, comuníquese inmediatamente al número de teléfono que figura a continuación.

Yog tias koj xav tau ib tug neeg txhais lus, ib tug neeg txhais ntawv, cov ntaub ntawv ua lwm yam los sis lwm cov kev pab kom siv tau qhov kev pab, kev ua num los sis kev pab cuam no, thov hu rau tus xov tooj hauv qab no tam sim no.

Please contact the Department of Civil Rights (608) 266-4910.