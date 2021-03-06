ONLINE: Wind Energy Fact Check

media release: Wind energy is quickly becoming mainstream across the United States, supplying about 7 percent of the country's electricity in 2019 (and more than 40 percent in some states!). Yet for those who are less familiar with wind energy, there may be some misconceptions about wind turbines' impact to the surrounding environment and community. Join us to hear from a panel of experts as they address some common concerns and discuss what is known about wind energy's true impact on the economy, health, and the environment.

This event is part of the annual Wisconsin KidWind Challenge, but is open to all.

Moderator:Scott Williams, research and education coordinator, Wisconsin Energy Institute, UW–Madison

Scott's primary duties at WEI include administering the Energy Analysis and Policy graduate certificate and the undergraduate Certificate in Engineering for Energy Sustainability, as well as supporting extra-curricular student programming around energy education and career connections. Scott obtained a Master of Public Affairs degree in May 2010 from the La Follette School of Public Affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and completed the Energy Analysis and Policy Certificate as part of his graduate program. He holds a B.A. in Journalism and History from UW-Madison, and previously worked as a morning news show producer at NBC15 in Madison.

Speakers

Jim Tinjum, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, UW–Madison

James Tinjum's academic/consulting background and research/teaching/outreach interests are interdisciplinary, covering facets of geotechnical, geological, environmental, transportation, and sustainable energy engineering. Tinjum conducts research in energy geotechnics (wind energy site civil, geotechnical, and structural design; evaluation of campus- and district-scale geothermal heating and cooling systems), the beneficial reuse of industrial byproducts (cement kiln dust, coal-combustion residuals, and lime for subgrade improvement and cementitious stabilization of pavement layers), life cycle environmental analysis of geo systems, remediation of contaminated sites, and heat transfer in porous media (soil and rock).

Sarah Johnston, assistant professor of agricultural and applied economics, UW–Madison

Sarah Johnston is interested in energy markets and the interaction between government policy and firm decision-making. Her recent work studies the effect of energy policy on firm investment decisions in manufacturing and renewable energy.Her research interests are in industrial organization and energy and environmental economics.

Mark Werner, director, Bureau of Environmental and Occupational Health, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Mark has served at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for 23 years. He also serves as an Adjunct Associate Professor of Population Health Sciences at UW–Madison and Adjunct Faculty at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. He has his Ph.D. in Environmental Health from the University of Minnesota.