ONLINE: Window Restoration 101

media release: Are you lucky enough to have your historic home’s original windows, but you’re not sure how to restore or repair them? Are you wondering if new windows are greener and more energy efficient than old windows? Do you have specific questions about your own windows? This program will help answer these questions and many more!

Why do we care about this so much? An introduction to window restoration.

Structural: What’s a window? Learning the important parts and what the replacement windows do wrong

Financial: Historic Tax Credits and historic districts

Environmental: The greenest window is the one that currently exists

Energy efficiency of old vs new windows

There will be time for general questions, but if you have specific questions we encourage you to sign up for the member-only class.

Presenters:

Erica Fox Gehrig is a historic preservation consultant (owner EFG Preservation) and tour guide (owner, Madison Food Explorers). Erica was previously employed at the Wisconsin Historical Society, served 12 years on the Madison Landmarks Commission, and also served on the board of the Madison Trust.

Pam Barrett is the owner of Sash-A Restoration, LLC, a one-woman window restoration company. Sash-A specializes in restoring function and the inherent beauty in historic windows. Pam is a licensed contractor and lead safe certified renovator.

Elizabeth Cwik, AIA, is an architect with BWZ Architects and the University of WI-Madison, specializing in historic properties. Elizabeth also served on the Madison Trust Board of Trustees, and was a State Street docent.