press release: Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 6pm, Promega Kornberg Center, 5430 E Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711

Tickets: $150/person will go on sale on Monday, September 12 – check back here for more details

Invitations will be mailed out in early September. If you would like to receive one, please contact us at 608-263-3437 or info@tandempress.wisc.edu.

he annual Wine & Art Auction is Tandem Press’s largest fundraiser. This event is looked forward to as a celebration of art, fine wine, good food, and our amazing community of supporters both locally and nationally. Since 1993, the annual Wine & Art Auction features distinctive, interesting, and rare wines, art, speciality dinners, and exotic trips. The items are auctioned off through both a live and silent auction, accompanied by live music and entertainment, specialty beverages, a wonderful dinner catered by a local restaurant, and beautiful floral arrangements. This event is organized by a committee of generous supporters of Tandem Press and takes place at a different location each year.

The funds raised through this event allow us to offer an important award to an outstanding UW-Madison graduate student, relieving them of their tuition expenses and paying them a salary and benefits while also affording them the rich experience of working in a professional printmaking studio. It also allows us to engage in outreach programming, including artist lectures, tours, printmaking demonstrations, and exhibitions. Because of our Wine Auction donors and attendees, we are able to offer our students a unique educational experience through internships and assistantships throughout our organization that are unequalled elsewhere.

Interested in donating an item to this event? Please contact us at 608-263-3437 or info@tandempress.wisc.edu.