Wine & Cheese Social

media release: We are thrilled to invite you to the highly anticipated 2024 Wine and Cheese Social, an evening filled with exquisite tastes and enchanting music! This special event is scheduled for Saturday, February 10th, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Queen of Peace gathering space, a perfect setting for an unforgettable social experience.

Highlights of the Evening:

Musical Delight: We are honored to have the talented solo artist Benjamin Scully gracing the event with his captivating performances. Get ready to be serenaded by his melodious tunes throughout the night.

Wine Extravaganza: Explore a vast selection of wines, each offering a unique story and flavor profile. Whether you’re a connoisseur or new to the world of wines, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Cheese Galore: Indulge in a lavish platter of cheeses, generously sponsored by Wisconsin Cheese. From creamy to sharp, tangy to mild, prepare your taste buds for a journey through the finest cheeses.

Special Fundraiser:

This year, our wine and cheese social is more than just a gathering; it’s a cause. We’re raising funds for the vital repair work of the Westmorland Stonegate entrance. Our beautiful Stonegate entryway, an enduring symbol of our neighborhood’s storied past and a beacon that warmly welcomes every resident and visitor, is once again in need of some essential maintenance (estimated $3,300).

Donation Details:

WNA Members: $15 per person

Non-WNA Members: $25 per person

Block Captains: Complimentary

Let’s come together to make a difference while enjoying the finer things in life! We look forward to seeing you there for a night filled with joy, community spirit, and the best wine and cheese in town!

P.S. Feel free to bring friends and family along. The more, the merrier!