RSVP for Wine & Cheese Tasting

press release: The local community is invited to join The Legacy of DeForest and BRIX 340 for a free wine and cheese tasting. The event is on Tuesday, November 5 at The Legacy of DeForest, 6639 Pederson Crossing, DeForest, Wisconsin, from 5:00 – 6:30 pm. RSVP by calling 608-807-2888 or email communitydirector@legacyofdeforest.com by Tuesday, October 29. Tours of The Legacy of DeForest are available throughout the event and by appointment. The Legacy of DeForest is a new community offering independent, assisted and closer care.

BRIX 340, North Century Avenue, Waunakee, Wisconsin will be sampling out three white wines and two red wines. BRIX 340 is a local wine bar and retail store. There will also be several cheeses to taste. For more information, please visit BRIX340.com.

“We are so excited to partner with BRIX 340 to offer an enjoyable and educational evening sampling wine and cheese,” said Community Director Marsha Braatz.