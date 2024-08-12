RSVP for Wine Event

media release: Wine is always better when sipped in a beautiful location—why not try a selection of vintages at Old World Wisconsin this summer? Join us in the Crossroads Village for a delicious five-course, seasonally curated picnic menu featuring locally sourced meats, fresh produce and other refreshments, including a robust selection of American Wine Projects natural wines. While there, you’ll explore the village during a scenic walk and find wines made from Wisconsin and Midwest varietals from Mineral Point. Take part in a tasting while enjoying wonderful and historic views, including Old World stores, workshops and other trappings of 1800s-style early immigrant life.

Friday, August 16, 2024 | 4:30 - 8:00 p.m.

$100 per person. Advance registration required by Aug. 12. Must be 21+ to attend.

Society members receive a 10% discount

For more information, please contact the box office at 608-264-4848 or boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org