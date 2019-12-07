Wingra School Open House

press release:December 7, 2019 from 10am-12pm: Open House at Wingra School (718 Gilmore Street, Madison, 53711)

Tour our historic building, enjoy homemade snacks, engage in hands-on activities, and chat with teachers and staff. Prospective & current families and community members welcome. The event will be held in conjunction with Glow on Monroe, so there will be plenty to do throughout the neighborhood. No RSVPs required