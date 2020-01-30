Wingra School Open House

press release: January 30, 2020 from 5:30-8:00pm: Open House & Alumni Panel at Wingra School (718 Gilmore Street, Madison, 53711)

Tour our historic building, enjoy homemade snacks, engage in hands-on activities, and chat with teachers and staff. Prospective & current families and community members welcome. The event will be followed by an alumni panel discussing how their Wingra education prepared them for high school, college, and beyond. No RSVPs required.