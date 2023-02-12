Wingra Wind Quintet

Monroe Arts Center, Monroe 1315 11th St., Monroe, Wisconsin 53566

media release: Since its formation in 1965, the Wingra Wind Quintet at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Mead Witter School of Music has established a tradition of artistic and teaching excellence. The ensemble has been featured in performance at national conferences such as MENC (Miami), MTNA (Kansas City), and the International Double Reed Society (Minneapolis). New York Times critic Peter Davis, in reviewing the ensemble’s Carnegie Hall appearance, stated “The performances were consistently sophisticated, sensitive, and thoroughly vital.”

General Admission: $10 | MAC Members and Students: FREE.

