ONLINE: Winners and Losers: The Effect of Gaining and Losing Access to Selective Colleges on Education and Labor Market Outcomes

press release: Professor Jesse Rothstein will discuss his research on selective college admissions and its impact on students’ short- and long-term success. Rothstein and colleagues used the Texas Top Ten Percent rule (TTP) and administrative data from the State of Texas to estimate the effect of access to a selective college on student graduation and earnings outcomes.

The TTP guaranteed admission to any Texas public university to anyone in the top 10 percent of their high school class in Texas.

Rothstein is professor of public policy and economics at the University of California, Berkeley, and co-director of the California Policy Lab. He previously served as chief economist at the U.S. Department of Labor and as senior economist with the Council of Economic Advisers, Executive Office of the President, both in the Obama Administration.