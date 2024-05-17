media release: The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), together with Wisconsin's 11 regional Workforce Development Boards, are offering statewide Winning with Wisconsin's Workforce events to offer talent attraction strategies, apprenticeship opportunities, and other resources.

Employers, education professionals, and community leaders are invited to join state and local workforce leaders for the 2024 Winning with Wisconsin's Workforce event series. Interested participants can learn more and register for upcoming events on Eventbrite.

The South Central Wisconsin Winning with Wisconsin's Workforce event at the Teel Plastics Headquarters on Fri., May 17, 2024 at 8:00 a.m.

The first round of events will run through June 30 and highlight strategies to empower and employ young workers, including Youth Apprenticeship and other work-based learning programs.

"Following record-breaking job numbers and historically low unemployment, Wisconsin employers and education leaders need workforce development resources and programs now more than ever," DWD Secretary Amy Pechacek said. "The Winning with Wisconsin's Workforce event series will help these leaders connect the dots and access system support to stay competitive in the 21st-century economy."

The 11 workforce development areas feature integrated business service teams that work with employers on strategies to recruit qualified workers, retain well-trained employees, access workforce planning resources, and attract a broad pool of skilled job candidates.

"I'm thrilled to unveil the 'Winning with Wisconsin' series, a great opportunity for employers seeking to optimize talent attraction and retention strategies," said Seth Lentz, chair of the Wisconsin Workforce Development Association. "Through partnership with the Department of Workforce Development, these events will offer invaluable insights into our dynamic workforce system, empowering employers to leverage system resources effectively. We invite employers to join us for the series to further strengthen collaboration with the local workforce development boards and other workforce system partners."

Featured event speakers will include workforce development board leaders, DWD and administration officials, local employers, and local workforce resource experts.

From Ashland to Onalaska, the 2023 Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce event series showcased state and local resources, training programs, and grant opportunities. The 2024 series will build on the events offered in 2023 and cover new topics, including youth employment, artificial intelligence, and innovative ways to attract, develop, and retain top talent development programs.

The Winning with Wisconsin's Workforce event series is supported by the U.S. Department of Labor and 100% federally funded.