Winter Adventure

Pope Farm Conservancy 7440 Old Sauk Road, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: The Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy's Programs Committee is hosting two winter outings at the conservancy on Jan 17 and Feb 13 from 1-2pm. Free and open to the public! Bring your own snowshoes, cross-country skis, or hiking boots; and dress for the weather. We’ll meet in the lower parking lot off Old Sauk Road. Hope to see you there! No need to register.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/507315563711371

Info

Pope Farm Conservancy 7440 Old Sauk Road, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Environment
Recreation
Google Calendar - Winter Adventure - 2022-01-17 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Adventure - 2022-01-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Adventure - 2022-01-17 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Adventure - 2022-01-17 13:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Winter Adventure - 2022-02-13 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Adventure - 2022-02-13 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Adventure - 2022-02-13 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Adventure - 2022-02-13 13:00:00 ical