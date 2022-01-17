Winter Adventure
Pope Farm Conservancy 7440 Old Sauk Road, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: The Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy's Programs Committee is hosting two winter outings at the conservancy on Jan 17 and Feb 13 from 1-2pm. Free and open to the public! Bring your own snowshoes, cross-country skis, or hiking boots; and dress for the weather. We’ll meet in the lower parking lot off Old Sauk Road. Hope to see you there! No need to register.
