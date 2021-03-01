ONLINE: Winter Arts Mosaic

media release: Central Midwest Ballet, Madison Savoyards, and Upstart Crows Productions are proud to announce an exciting new collaboration – Winter Arts Mosaic. This on-line production premieres March 1 and will be available for viewing through the end of the month.

Winter Arts Mosaic is the brainchild of Central Midwest Ballet’s Artistic Director Molly Luksik. Eager to create a performance opportunity for her Pre-Professional ballerinas, Luksik reached out to Madison Savoyards and the Upstart Crows. The three companies have enjoyed this partnership and opportunity to perform. Winter Arts Mosaic will present ballet, light opera, and Shakespeare in a variety show format, all produced by local artists, young and old!

This production has come together during the pandemic to bring some much-needed light and joy into these tough times. The three sponsoring arts organizations believe that, when things are darkest, that is when the arts are needed the most.

J. Adam Shelton of Madison Savoyards says of this production, “I’m thrilled to be collaborating with CMBA and Upstart Crows this winter. Many of us are searching for, and creating, artistic outlets during this time to fulfill the passion of performing, and our organizations are bringing you the best of all three mediums!”

Upstart Crows’ managing director, Bonnie Margulis, observed, “While all the theaters are dark, we are deeply grateful to be able to bring this virtual performance to our audience, and to be able to provide our actors and directors with this opportunity to shine!”

According to CMB director Marguerite Luksik, the dances will include “Lighthearted pieces choreographed locally by CMB's faculty. You'll see tutus and tiaras, but also some contemporary works in these playful and energetic pieces inspiring us to look towards spring!” The production’s finale combines all three art forms and features an original composition by local composer and musician Mark Wurzelbacher.

Tickets can be purchased for $18 at https://28600.danceticketing. com/r/?tid=2365&sid=0&message=

Sponsored by: Isthmus Partners LLC, Jason Thomas Homes LLC, Orange Tree Imports, Wisconsin Arts Board, Madison 4 Kids, Dane Arts, and Starion Bank