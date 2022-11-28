press release: For this Madison Bikes month's community meeting, join us to find answers to your questions about keeping warm and safe on your bike through the winter months.

Whether you need to know how to keep your face and extremities warm, how to keep fog off of your glasses, how to stay upright on ice and snow, how to find safe winter routes, how to keep rust off your bike, or anything else on your mind, we'll help you find answers.

Donning your most or least fashionable winter biking look is encouraged! Link to meeting: https://zoom.us/j/95317759840

https://www.facebook.com/events/1101206883894559