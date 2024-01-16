media release: How does the amazing NPS staff prepare for winter burials?

During the winter season, when the snow blankets the Sanctuary and the cold winds blow, how do we ensure a safe winter burial?

Come join us as we demonstrate the process during a mock winter burial by the NPS staff. We will show you how a body is shrouded, transported to the burial site and lowered into the ground. We will talk about some of the challenges the weather poses and the measures taken to make a winter burial as smooth as possible to provide a peaceful resting place for your loved ones even during the coldest Wisconsin winters.

Please RSVP to programs@farleycenter.org

