Winter Burials
Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: How does the amazing NPS staff prepare for winter burials?
During the winter season, when the snow blankets the Sanctuary and the cold winds blow, how do we ensure a safe winter burial?
Come join us as we demonstrate the process during a mock winter burial by the NPS staff. We will show you how a body is shrouded, transported to the burial site and lowered into the ground. We will talk about some of the challenges the weather poses and the measures taken to make a winter burial as smooth as possible to provide a peaceful resting place for your loved ones even during the coldest Wisconsin winters.
Please RSVP to programs@farleycenter.org