Winter Carnival Family Fun

press release: Join Badgers of all ages for an afternoon of family-friendly, winter-themed activities. This is a great chance to experience Alumni Park in winter as you enjoy an outdoor dance party with DJ Mike Carlson and views of Lady Liberty on the lake. Then, head inside One Alumni Place to warm up with winter-themed storytelling, art activities with the Chazen, hand on stations with PBS Wisconsin Education and complimentary hot cocoa and apple cider. Free, drop-in event .