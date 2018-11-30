× Expand Shawn Harper

press release: Friday 7:30pm, Saturday 5 & 8pm, Sunday 2:30pm

Deck the Halls with Snow Fairies, Solstice Lights and Carols. As the snowflakes begins to swirl, and icicles dot the winter landscape, Kanopy presents two treasured December stories through dance; Once Upon a Winter’s Eve, and The Norse Tree of Life (Yggdrasil). In Winter’s Eve, a little girl wanders into a glade of trees to play at twilight. Amongst the glistening branches and glittery snow she happens upon the snow fairies and their queen. Accompanied by Benjamin Britten’s “Ceremony of Carols,” it’s a stunning tale of winter wonder. Deeper in Kanopy’s snowy forest, audiences will encounter ladies dancing gaily under a mighty Norse evergreen. To mark the season, a little girl brings and her friends drape the tree with garlands and yuletide decorations. Don’t miss these holiday gems!

Guest Artist: David Quinn, Costume Designer Quinndustry, NYC

Pre-Show Talk Opening Night: FRI, NOV 30, 7 PM – 7:30 PM, Promenade Hall. Show ticket or ticket stub to Winter Fantasia for admittance. Meet the artists.

Tickets: www.overturecenter.org , 608.258.4141

Ticket Prices: $29/general, $22/students, $14/children, youth