press release:The 2023 Winter Festival of Poetry, a weekly series of poetry readings, will take place on Sunday afternoons, beginning at 2:00 p.m. and ending around 3:30 p.m. It will again be held at the Arts & Literature Lab, 111. S. Livingston Street in Madison, Wisconsin. Admission is free. The theme this year is uniquely Wisconsin: The Big Cheese. Each week a different variety of cheese will be featured and fun facts about cheese presented! For more information, contact James P. Roberts at JRob52162@aol.com or call 608-242-7340.

JANUARY 22 -- Swiss: Madeleine Bohn, Angela Trudell-Vasquez, Rusty Russell, Cristin Jacque, Ron Czerwien, Jackie Martindale, Olga Trubetskoy

JANUARY 29 -- Gouda: Shahayra Majumder, Carrie Voigt Schonhoff, Tom Boswell, Christopher Chambers, Cynthia Marie Hoffman, Mindy Shah

FEBRUARY 5 -- Parmesan: Andrea Potos, Lynn Patrick Smith, Joe Lutz, Chessy Normile, Jodi Vander Molen, Araceli Esparza

FEBRUARY 12 -- Brie: Donna Carnes, Kimberly Blanchette, Tim Walsh, Rosie Rey, Guy Thorvaldsen, Sara Parrell

FEBRUARY 19 -- Gruyere: Marilyn L. Taylor, B. D. Vess, Beth Ann Workmaster, Martha Kaplan, Charles Payne, Gillian Nevers

FEBRUARY 26 -- Cheddar: Angela Voras-Hills, Dana Maya, Richard Vargas, J. Zachary Rothstein, Katrin Talbot, Marnie Dresser

MARCH 5 -- Mozzarella: Andrea Musher, Lisa Marie Brodsky, Diego Alegria, Jo Scheder, Chuck Cantrell, Sue Blaustein

MARCH 12 -- Roquefort: Alison Townsend, Freesia McKee, Rose Heflin, F. J. Bergmann, Kristian Iliev, Sharon Rook Daly