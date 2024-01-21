Winter Festival of Poetry

media release: The theme for this year is UNDER THE BIG TOP, celebrating the history of the circus! Each week will feature a different aspect of the circus, from clowns to trapeze artists, calliope music to dancing bears, lion tamers to magicians! I have also arranged for some magical entertainment by the Truly Remarkable Loon, who will perform before the reading on Sunday, January 21st. A new feature: this year will see some video poems as well as the written word! Admission is free.

JANUARY 21 -- Taming The Lions: Truly Remarkable Loon, Maliha Nu'Man, Richard Vargas, Araceli Esparza, Jess L. Parker, Lynn Patrick Smith, Andrea Potos

JANUARY 28 -- Flying Through The Air: C. Kubasta, Sarah Sadie Busse, Rachel Werner, Jenelle Clausen, Kristian Iliev, Nathan J. Reid

FEBRUARY 4 -- Waltzing With Bears: Kara Candito, Antonio Re, Mark Kraushaar, Michelle Seaman, Catherine Jagoe, Carrie Voigt Schonhoff

FEBRUARY 11 -- Just Clowning Around: Amanda Reavey, Heather Swan, Rusty Russell, B. D. Vess, Katrin Talbot, Sara Parrell

FEBRUARY 18 -- Music In The Air: Roman Ryan, Cynthia Marie Hoffman, Karen Ostrov, Shoshauna Shy, Ronnie Hess, Alison Townsend

FEBRUARY 25 -- Riding The Elephant: Joe Lutz, Olga Trubetskoy, F. J. Bergmann, Brenda Lempp, Kimberly A. Blanchette, J. Zachary Rothstein

MARCH 3 -- Lady On A Horse: Charles Edward Payne, Cristina Norcross, Donna Carnes, Beth Ann Workmaster, Cristin Jacque, Tim Walsh

MARCH 10 -- Magic Tricks: Sujash Purna, Christine Reding, Fabu, Andrea Musher, Diego Alegria, Paul Baker, Andrei Codrescu