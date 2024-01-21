Winter Fun Extravaganza
Indian Lake County Park, Cross Plains 8183 Hwy. 19, Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528
media release: The Winter Fun Extravaganza will be a great opportunity to get outside this winter! Here is a list of fun things that will be going on that you can participate in!
- Sledding - A few sleds will be available at first come, first serve basis.
- Warming Shelter Fire - We will light up the fire in the warming shelter and be providing s'mores with a donation to our environmental education programs.
- Snowshoeing - Snowshoe rentals will be $5 a pair to use during the event on a first come, first serve basis. Meet at the shelter to purchase.
- Permit Free Weekend for Cross County Skiing!
- Bonfire - We will have a bonfire going at the shelter and be providing s'mores and hot chocolate with a donation to our environmental education programs.
- Snow free play! Use our igloo bricks to build an igloo, make snow people and more!
This is a free event open to the public, no registration is required. This event is weather dependent, Check our social media pages for cancelations.
