media release: The Winter Fun Extravaganza will be a great opportunity to get outside this winter! Here is a list of fun things that will be going on that you can participate in!

Sledding - A few sleds will be available at first come, first serve basis.

Warming Shelter Fire - We will light up the fire in the warming shelter and be providing s'mores with a donation to our environmental education programs.

Snowshoeing - Snowshoe rentals will be $5 a pair to use during the event on a first come, first serve basis. Meet at the shelter to purchase.

Permit Free Weekend for Cross County Skiing!

Bonfire - We will have a bonfire going at the shelter and be providing s'mores and hot chocolate with a donation to our environmental education programs.

Snow free play! Use our igloo bricks to build an igloo, make snow people and more!

This is a free event open to the public, no registration is required. This event is weather dependent, Check our social media pages for cancelations.