Winter Fun & Outdoor Gear Demo

press release: Dane County Parks and the Sierra Club Four Lakes Group invite you to join us for some winter fun and outdoor gear demos. This is your chance to get outdoors, have some fun and learn something new! We will have fun outdoor activities and equipment that you can test out.

Activities include:

Ice fishing demonstration

Learn about winter camping - demonstration with fire pit

Give snow shoeing a try! We will have snowshoes available to test.

Bring your own cross country skis and explore the ski trails (no ski permit required during event)

Winter scavenger hunt (eyes/camera only)

There will also be refreshments and a warming station. At Lake Farm Park Shelter #1 (4330 Libby Rd, Madison).