Winter Gifts

press release: Join local artist Elizabeth White in crafting gifts from recycled felted wool. Participants will be working with yarn and yarn needles to hand sew with simple stitches that a beginner can easily pick up. Elizabeth encourages creativity, innovation, hard work and joy in the process as well as pride in the result - whatever it may be.

This is an all ages class, kids as young as 8 can participate without an adult, and as young as 4 are likely to be able to go home with a treasure with the help of an adult. Registration begins Nov. 19. Register in person, online, or call 824-1780.