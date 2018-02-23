press release: Indulge yourself during the cold Wisconsin winter at Dane Buy Local's second annual Winter Indulgence event, presented by Fisher King Winery. Sample unique local spirits and artisan chocolate. Warm up at Fisher King Winery's new home in Verona. There will be pizza from Sugar River Pizza, appetizers from Four Sisters, wine from Fisher King Winery, beer from Hop Haus Brewing, and more! Live music by Katie Scullin from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Winter Indulgence 2018

Friday, February 23, 4:30 - 8:30 p.m., Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St., Verona

Buy more and save! Get 4 tickets for $95 when you use code WI4PACK,

or get 8 tickets for $159 with code WI8PACK.

Did you know Dane Buy Local is #onbarter ?

Use code BBARTER to pay with Badger Barter