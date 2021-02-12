media release: Winter is Alive! a cooler world carnival is a multi-disciplinary event fusing art and spectacle to revision climate change and activate global relationship. Taking place during late winter, it will be an opportunity to reawaken a positive vision of the future where we collaborate to reduce climate change and create inclusive community between people and nature. The goal of Winter is Alive! is to create venues for personal reflection, environmental dialogue, and provocative inspiration.

For more information, you can visit, winterisalive.org or follow us on social media at

● Facebook: Winter is Alive

● Instagram: @winterisalive2021

● Twitter: @alive_winter