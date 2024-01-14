Winter Learn to Row

media release: Chase away the winter blahs! Learn to row on the Concept 2 indoor rower with correct, safe technique in one fun class meeting.

Participants may continue with coach-led group winter workouts when they join as winter members. Winter members may participate at special rowing technique sessions at UW Porter Boathouse tanks, and will enjoy an excellent foundation when they sign up in spring for Learn to Row instruction in boats.

We offer two meeting dates. Class size is limited to 18 participants. Minimum age is 11; Youth ages 11 to 14 need a grown-up present. Meet at Bernard Boathouse, 622 E. Gorham St.

Sign up here for the first class, 10 am to 11:30 am, Sunday, January 14.

Sign up here for the second class, 12:30 to 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 20.