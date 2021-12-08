ONLINE: Winter Legends and Folklore

× Expand courtesy Chad Lewis Chad Lewis

media release: Zoom Program - Winter Legends & Folklore featuring Chad Lewis, Wisconsin author, lecturer, and paranormal researcher

Wednesday, December 8, 6:30PM on Zoom

Hosted by the Rosemary Garfoot Public Library, Cross Plains

email csplib@rgpl.org to register and get the link

It's the most wonderful time of the year but also one of the creepiest when it comes to folklore and local customs. Chad's presentation features tales about Santa, Krampus. winter superstitions and more.