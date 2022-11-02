Winter Legends and Folklore

× Expand courtesy Chad Lewis Chad Lewis

media release: Winter may seem like a quiet time, but it is actually filled with bizarre tales and stories of superstitions to cause a school snow day, winter spirits, odd Santa Claus tales, stories of little people, the deadly Wendigo, Krampus the Christmas monster, rituals for the twelve days of Christmas, New Year's Eve superstitions, how to predict a hard winter, and numerous other Holiday traditions for the darkest days of the year!

For nearly three decades Chad Lewis has traveled the back roads of the world in search of the strange and unusual. From tracking vampires in Transylvania and searching for the elusive monster of Loch Ness to trailing the dangerous Tata Duende through remote villages of Belize and searching for ghosts in Ireland's haunted castles, Chad has scoured the earth in search of the paranormal.

Chad has been featured on the Discovery Channel's A Haunting, William Shatner's Weird or What, ABC's Scariest Places on Earth, Monsters and Mysteries in America, along with being a frequent contributor on Ripley's Believe it or Not Radio. With a Master's Degree in Psychology, Chad has authored over 25 books on the supernatural, and extensively lectures on his fascinating findings. The more bizarre the legend, the more likely it is that you will find Chad there.