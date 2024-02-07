Winter Nature Bingo

media release: The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin's Wayfarers connects young adults to outdoorsy, educational, and adventurous outings in Wisconsin, with the goal of fostering the next generation of conservation stewards. The group also provides a peer network to connect with others who care about Wisconsin’s outdoors through happy hours and socials, and to give back to Wisconsin through volunteering and philanthropy.

We challenge you to defrost and stay active this winter by playing bingo with us! Anyone who completes a bingo before March 1st will have a chance to win one of the following prizes:

- $20 gift card to Machinery Row Bicycles & water bottle with bike cage

- $25 gift card to Fontana Sports

- SOS Save Our Songbirds mug and bag of bird-friendly coffee from Birds & Beans

How to enter more chances to win:

- Complete additional bingos

- Share photos of your bingo adventures on our Wisconsin Wayfarers Facebook group, or tag us on Instagram @wisconservation.

Once you complete a bingo, please fill out the Google Form so you can be entered to win a prize: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScguQILhBS0j_SFGeKVT5KM6vOf1a40zHIDe1dyhKTgP7B0ww/viewform