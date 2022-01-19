ONLINE: Winter Placemaking

media release: 1000 Friends of Wisconsin is offering a webinar series this winter. The webinar topics cover a broad range of issues including transportation, land use, legislation, placemaking and more. We will soon post the entire series on our website, in our e-news and on facebook. These webinars will not just provide information but also offer ideas and resources for taking action. All webinars run from noon - 1:15 CST. They are free of charge but registration is required.

January 19, 2022 - Darrin Wasniewski, AARP-Wisconsin - Winter Placemaking

Darrin Wasniewski, Associate State Director of Community Outreach, will discuss the benefits of winter placemaking and share ideas for communities of all sizes.

Wisconsin winters are not for the faint of heart. Snow, ice, cold temperatures, and long hours of darkness are just some of the challenges to active living during the wintertime. However, communities can create opportunities year-round for outdoor activities and active transportation. The concept of “winter placemaking” embraces those challenges to connect people with public spaces during the winter season.

To register: https://us06web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZYudumuqzwjGNXsgGHr3cpUI6UcVn Wm79tx