Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Winter Renter Social + Heat Justice Workshop + Tenant Speed Dating

Join your fellow renters from Madison Tenant Power for an end-of-year social!

Network with your neighbors and learn how to handle a landlord who won’t fix the heat. Dessert potluck (bring sweets to share!)

* Tenant Speed Dating. Meet neighbors who share your landlord, live in the same neighborhood, or have experience with the same building issues.

* Heat Justice Workshop. Learn your rights, strategize around specific issues, and learn how to organize your building.

* Dessert Potluck. Bring a sweet to share!

Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Environment, Politics & Activism
608-218-4432
