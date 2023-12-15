media release: Winter Renter Social + Heat Justice Workshop + Tenant Speed Dating

Join your fellow renters from Madison Tenant Power for an end-of-year social!

Network with your neighbors and learn how to handle a landlord who won’t fix the heat. Dessert potluck (bring sweets to share!)

* Tenant Speed Dating. Meet neighbors who share your landlord, live in the same neighborhood, or have experience with the same building issues.

* Heat Justice Workshop. Learn your rights, strategize around specific issues, and learn how to organize your building.

* Dessert Potluck. Bring a sweet to share!