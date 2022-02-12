media release: La Crosse Winter Roots Festival taking place Saturday, February 12th, 2022 is inviting visitors and locals to celebrate music, regional cuisine, artists, makers, and brewers and distillers (including a Special Tasting Hour). This event, hosted at the La Crosse Center in what will be the newly constructed Riverside Ballroom, nestled on the banks of the Mississippi River, in downtown La Crosse, Wisconsin. Buy online or pick up tickets at La Crosse Center Box Office, Mon-Fri 11-5 PM.

Musical entertainment for the La Crosse Winter Roots Festival includes regional favorites Dan Sebranek and Company, American Idol contestant Reed Grimm, popular alternative Reggae band TUGG, La Crosse’s #1 classic rock band The Remainders, and country music band Gregg Hall & The Wrecking Ball. Closing the night will be the Trippin Billies, the nation’s most renowned Dave Matthews tribute band touring the U.S. for close to twenty-five years.

Additionally, The Driftless Maker’s Exchange will be bringing in 20+ artists and makers to showcase and sell their wares. The Driftless Maker’s Exchange showcases painters, potters, craftsmen, and locally produced food vendors including package granola, syrups, dried foods and many more in-between.

La Crosse Winter Roots not only looks to celebrate the food and music culture of the La Crosse region, but also to support those in our area who are in need. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse, who will be hosting various fundraising activities during the event including silent and live auctions. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item at entry. The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse is aiming to raise $10,000 and collect 5,000 pounds of food.