Winter Showcase
Cycropia Aerial Dance Studio 5048 Tradewinds Parkway, Madison, Wisconsin 53718
courtesy Cycropia
An aerial dance artist in the woods.
"Winter Wonderland" is presented by Cycropia Aerial Dance on Dec. 10, 2022.
media release: Cycropia presents a ‘Winter Showcase’ Moth Lab performance
The Moth Lab is a community showcase of experimentation, improv, works in progress, and new skills supporting our education program and scholarships.
Immediately following the show we will host a community celebration, with aerial “Try it” opportunities and a Hot Cocoa Bar!
Our ‘Winter Showcase’ will take place on Saturday, December 9, at 7 pm, at Cycropia’s studio in Madison. We hope you can join us for this fun event!