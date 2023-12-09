Winter Showcase

media release: Cycropia presents a ‘Winter Showcase’ Moth Lab performance

The Moth Lab is a community showcase of experimentation, improv, works in progress, and new skills supporting our education program and scholarships.

Immediately following the show we will host a community celebration, with aerial “Try it” opportunities and a Hot Cocoa Bar!

Our ‘Winter Showcase’ will take place on Saturday, December 9, at 7 pm, at Cycropia’s studio in Madison. We hope you can join us for this fun event!

