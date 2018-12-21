Winter Solstice Celebration

press release: Join us for a celebration of light on the shortest day of the year! We’ll honor the passing of the sun and the transition to the new season.

We’ll be hanging mini suns in the form of oranges from a tree to welcome the sun back into the world, jumping over a yule log to ‘burn off’ all the bad luck of the past year, and make wishes for the new year. For some, this holiday is called Winter Solstice, and for others, it’s called Yule. For both, it’s all about welcoming light back into the world, spending time with family, and taking special care of the world around you.

This event will take place in the Rooftop Elevator Lobby.