Winter Solstice Celebration

press release: Celebrate the return of the light with us! Come early for a guided meditation & toning experience w TJ DiCiaula,-12pm sharp

From there, we'll light the solstice fire outside in the crisp winter air for you to gaze upon, reflect, contemplate and huddle around. Soulful Jamaican sounds on the turntable by Upliftbo throughout the day. Shop some of our awesome local vendors sharing their HI VIBE creations. Find one of a kind gifts, artwork, locally made artisan products, cards, jewelry, massage, energy work and beyond. Bring your lovely self out to have fun, sample & enjoy cacao truffles, dance, connect with other friends in the community, and celebrate the season!

If you are interested in vending; please email aubree at superchargesanctuary@gmail.com or call 608-213-3804

Here is the beginning of our vendor list

Inspired Alchemy, LLC -gourmet organic superfood & CBD cacao truffles

Surrender Within-ritual boxes, greeting cards & love notes

Soma Ayurveda-massage oils, medicated ghee

The Shaman and The Witch

Fleurishing Palletes-handmade jewelry from real pressed flowers

Hempowered-cbd tinctures, prerolls and other hemp products

Sunrise Doula & Botanicals- artwork, herbal tinctures, teas, & elixirs

ARTiculations-functional ceramics & clay creations

Therese Malischke-massage & healing touch