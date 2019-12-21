Winter Solstice Celebration
SuperCharge! Foods Smoothie and Juice Bar 1902 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Celebrate the return of the light with us! Come early for a guided meditation & toning experience w TJ DiCiaula,-12pm sharp
From there, we'll light the solstice fire outside in the crisp winter air for you to gaze upon, reflect, contemplate and huddle around. Soulful Jamaican sounds on the turntable by Upliftbo throughout the day. Shop some of our awesome local vendors sharing their HI VIBE creations. Find one of a kind gifts, artwork, locally made artisan products, cards, jewelry, massage, energy work and beyond. Bring your lovely self out to have fun, sample & enjoy cacao truffles, dance, connect with other friends in the community, and celebrate the season!
If you are interested in vending; please email aubree at superchargesanctuary@gmail.com or call 608-213-3804
Here is the beginning of our vendor list
Inspired Alchemy, LLC -gourmet organic superfood & CBD cacao truffles
Surrender Within-ritual boxes, greeting cards & love notes
Soma Ayurveda-massage oils, medicated ghee
Fleurishing Palletes-handmade jewelry from real pressed flowers
Hempowered-cbd tinctures, prerolls and other hemp products
Sunrise Doula & Botanicals- artwork, herbal tinctures, teas, & elixirs
ARTiculations-functional ceramics & clay creations
Therese Malischke-massage & healing touch