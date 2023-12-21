Winter Solstice Celebration

The Tinsmith 828 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Come see The Tinsmith transformed into a candlelit, cosmic wonderland and celebrate the solstice with:

Live music by Emily Volland & Alex Siy, celestial face painting, tarot card readings.

Suggested Attire: Sparkly, shimmery, celestial, gold, silver, navy, black, white. Attire Inspo Here

Doors open at 6pm. Join us to spread some light on the darkest night of the year! *$5 of every ticket sold will be donated to NAMI Dane County in memory of Roger Barts*

