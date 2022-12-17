media release: In celebration of the darkest day of the year, we have crafted three delicious brews just for you!

𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 "𝘓𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘴 𝘖𝘶𝘵" 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘦...𝘢𝘯 𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘥𝘰𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺; 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘳 release; 𝘧𝘰𝘰𝘥; 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘪𝘵𝘴; 𝘴'𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘴; 𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴; 𝘭𝘰𝘢𝘥𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘯!

Local runner Dominic Rott has been selected to run the April 2023 Boston Marathon as a member of the Red Cross charity team. A Red Cross fundraiser event on Dec 17 being held in conjunction with WI Brewing Company's Winter Solstice party. Swing by our table and enjoy chili, brats & hotdogs and bid on some very cool silent auction prizes! (Food available while supplies last!)

https://www.facebook.com/events/653515796322684/

Background:

I am running the Boston Marathon in April 2023 as a member of the Team Red Cross charity team. I decided to do this in honor of my grandmother, Ruth Anderson, who tragically passed away in a car accident in May 2022.

My grandmother was a registered nurse, first responder and life-long advocate for blood donations and helping others in her family and her community. While growing up, my grandma selflessly opened her home to my family when we fell on hard times, and provided the additional love, security and structure we needed. That love and support continued all throughout my life. When I started running marathons and doing triathlons a few years ago, she always asked about my training & what races I had coming up next. She was always encouraging and one of my biggest fans!

The Red Cross is a charity that my grandma believed in and supported throughout her life. I am honored to have this opportunity to run in her memory as a member of their Boston Marathon team. As part of this process, I have pledged to raise $10,000. All funds raised from this event will go towards that amount. Please come on out and help me reach this goal!

If you can't make it to this in-person event, donations are always welcome through my fundraiser site!