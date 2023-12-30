Winter Spectactular
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Turning Spoon Photography
media release: Crucible is thrilled to present our annual New Year's Eve Eve show! The Winter Spectacular brings together some of the greatest performers from all of the staged events that we host throughout the year. Join us for an unforgettable night of performances, featuring aerialists, burlesque artists, fire performers, and much more!
This year we present performances by:
Amethyst von Trollenberg (who will perform and host our show!)
Ammunition
Chris Stone
Cutie B.
Lilly v. Tanzerin
Luv Joy
Neimo Sworld
Nika Rose
Ruby Devour
Stellya Heart
Tashar
Are you not entertained???
Doors at 8:00 PM, 21+, $20. Advance tickets available online and at the bar.