Winter Spectactular

Amethyst Von Trollenberg

media release: Crucible is thrilled to present our annual New Year's Eve Eve show! The Winter Spectacular brings together some of the greatest performers from all of the staged events that we host throughout the year. Join us for an unforgettable night of performances, featuring aerialists, burlesque artists, fire performers, and much more!

This year we present performances by:

Amethyst von Trollenberg (who will perform and host our show!)

Ammunition

Chris Stone

Cutie B.

Lilly v. Tanzerin

Luv Joy

Neimo Sworld

Nika Rose

Ruby Devour

Stellya Heart

Tashar

Doors at 8:00 PM, 21+, $20. Advance tickets available online and at the bar.