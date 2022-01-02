RSVP for Winter Sports Camps

media release: Goodman Community Center's Winter Sports Camps take place January 3-March 11. Players will learn the fundamental aspects of their chosen sport with a splash of game play to implement new skills. Each co-ed camp will also include the benefits of healthy nutrition and how to best incorporate that into everyday life.

Contact Trevor Moores, FYI Sports Manager, at tmoores@goodmancenter.org for more information. Sign up by Jan. 2.

Online Registration

Click the links below for your sport. You will be directed to the TeamSnap Club & League Registration page and must create an account to continue.

Complete all participant and parent/guardian information and waivers.

Camp fees collected at registration. Scholarships available if you qualify for free/reduced lunch. Total cost is $60. Partial scholarships available!

Space available on a first registered, first served basis.

Basketball Camp

An introductory course to the great sport of basketball! This class looks to drive home the important fundamentals that all players will need.

Soccer Camp

An introductory course to soccer. This class aims to teach the important fundamentals that all players will need.

Baseball and Softball Camp

An introductory course to baseball and softball. This class will teach the basics of glovework and hitting to budding superstars.

Volleyball Camp

An introductory course to volleyball. This class aims to teach the introductory skills that are needed to succeed on the court.