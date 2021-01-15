press release: Experience the warm winter vibes at Hilldale featuring a flock of plastic flamingos, tropical décor, beach toys, local art, an outdoor bar and sunny photo-ops. Find the Pop of Summer installation on the Green (near the apple store).

Five local artists added some color and flair and painted a pair of flamingos to display during WINTER WHAT? You will find their finished product on the Green, near the Apple Store. View the interviews here to learn more about each artist: Emma Andreasson, Haley Schulz, Julie Vornholt, Xizhou Xie and Diane Yao.