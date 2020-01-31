Winter Wisconsin Antiques Dealers Association Show & Sale

Waukesha County Expo Center & Fairgrounds 1000 Northview Rd., Waukesha, Wisconsin 53188

press release: 46th Winter Wisconsin Antiques Dealers Association Show & Sale. Affordable, time-tested, human-friendly antiques!   56+ Quality Dealers from 7 states.  All indoors at the Waukesha County Expo Center, 1000 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188. Friday 10-7; Saturday 10-5

Special Exhibit: “Pre-Columbian Artifacts”

$1 Ticket Discount at  www.WisconsinAntiquesDealers.com. BOGO:  One 25 or under, free with one paid admission. 

A non-profit organization, proceeds benefit:  Grants for historical preservation within Wisconsin; Waukesha County college scholarships; and Friends of the Wisconsin Historical Society. Good food. Free parking. ATM on premises. 

Waukesha County Expo Center & Fairgrounds 1000 Northview Rd., Waukesha, Wisconsin 53188
414-510-4441
