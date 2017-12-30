Winter Wonder Yoga

Come get your wiggles out through our 20 minute yoga flow.

We’ll stretch our bodies as we stretch our imaginations through one of our yoga themes such as: dinosaurs, space, architecture and building, and bugs and gardens. Each week we’ll pick a different theme, stop by to find out if we’ll be bugs, dinosaurs, or astronauts!

We’re working on our big body movement, our imagination, storytelling, listening skills, taking deep breaths, and following along.