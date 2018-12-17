press release: Monday December 17, 2pm-9pm & Tuesday-Saturday December 18-22, 10am-9pm, Common Wealth Gallery | 100 S Baldwin St, Madison, WI 53703

Shop products from over 20 makers where 25% of all sales will be donated to Common Wealth Development while the other 75% goes right back to the local Madison area maker!

​The vendors currently involved include: The Bohemian Bauble, LP Designs, TacoCat Creations, No Coast Paper Co, Mississippi Mayhem, RosyMade, crafted., reVINYLized, Tossed and Found, Oh You're Lovely, Gypsy Adornment, Liquitex Lover, Shade Tree Naturals, Imago Dei Pottery, Soul Mama's Stuff, Vicki Cookies, Lumber Buns Woodworking, Blue Giraffe, Mojowear, Crystal Core Jewelry, and Bali & Soul.

Winter Wonderful Schedule of Events

Six fun events raising money for six nonprofits where 100% of all money raised goes to the nonprofit of the night!

​Monday December 17, 6-8:30PM | Winter Wonderful Kickoff Party: Join us for a magical experience to kick-off Winter Wonderful! Enjoy food, refreshments, door prizes and an introduction to winter wonderful! $10.00 minimum donation per person. All donations go to Common Wealth Development.​

Tuesday December 18, 6-9PM | Madison Concert Series: Experience performances by A Town Called Endeavor, Two Broads, and Hoot'n Annie String Band, while enjoying food and refreshments. $10.00 minimum donation per person. All donations go toward Housing Initiatives.

Wednesday December 19, 5:30-8PM | Kids Night: The entire family can enjoy cookie decorating with Vicki Cookies, kid friendly games, a kids craft corner by Community Unity Arts, and a pop-up photoshoot! Family friendly food and refreshments provided by Fuego’s. $15.00 minimum donation per each family. All donations go to GSAFE.

​Thursday December 20, 6-8:30PM | International Food Night: Taste delicious food from all around the world, provided by Fuego's. Entertainment TBD. $10.00 minimum donation per person. All donations go to River Alliance of WI.​

​Friday December 21, 6-8:30PM | Adult Craft & Game Night: Unplug and interact with others while crafting, playing board games and participating in a trivia challenge, complete with prizes! Light food and refreshments also provided. $10.00 minimum donation per person. All donations go to the Rape Crisis Center.

Saturday December 22, 6-8:30PM | Wisconsin Night: Help us close out Winter wonderful by celebrating all things Wisconsin, from big things like our community to small (but significant) things like Wisconsin cheese! Music by DJ Audio Paige. Light food and refreshments provided. 10.00 minimum donation per person. All donations go to Community Shares of Wisconsin.​

Winter Wonderful Silent Auction: Our silent auction will open Monday Dec. 17 at 2PM and close Saturday December 22 at 7:30PM, and 100% of all money raised will be divided between all six nonprofits involved in Winter Wonderful!

Winter Wonderful Door Prizes: Select events are offering door prizes! Come to the Winter Wonderful Kick-Off Party or Winter Wonderful's Wisconsin Night for your chance to win free door prizes. You can also win prizes at Adult Craft & Game Night through games and a trivia challenge!​

More to be announced!