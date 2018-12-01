press release: What a better way to get into the Holiday Spirit than with a Holiday shopping! The Releve CSDA Dance Parents are hosting the Winter Wonderland Craft Sale on Saturday, December 1, located at the Poynette Village Hall from 8am - 3pm.

This is the second year that this organization is hosting this holiday event. “This year we anticipate a full house again with handcrafted gifts, crafts, and merchandise” says Amy Nehls, President of the Releve CSDA Dance Parents group. “A great place to support local and find some great gifts for those on your holiday gift list.” In addition, the event features a pie auction at 11am and 1pm, crafts for kids while you shop, and concessions with holiday treats.

In the mood for more...traditionally the First Saturday in December brings more crafts and holiday shopping to the Poynette Community. In addition, to the sales at Poynette Village Hall, stop at St. Thomas Church on Main Street in the morning for the Littlest Angel Bazaar and Poynette Inch United Methodist Church for a cookie walk. Before or after, head to Highway 51 and visit All 4 Design for holiday home decor/open house and Stepping Stone Learning Center from 9am-2pm for crafts, vendors, local artists, food and raffles.

Poynette is a just a short 25 minute ride north of Madison and makes a wonderful day trip for your Holiday Shopping - be sure to mark your calendars – there is something for everyone!