Winter Wonderland Hike
McCarthy Youth & Conservation Park, Cottage Grove 4841 Hwy. TT , Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
media release: Join Dane County Parks staff to explore the parks at the beginning of the winter season! We will take in the brisk winter air and explore the park. We will wrap up our time with a warm fire and s'mores. If snow conditions are ideal, snow shoes will be provided for ages 6 and up at no additional cost.
Cost: $10 per person. Kids under 5 are free and do not need to register.
