Winter Wonders Learn to Ski

MacKenzie Center, Poynette W7303 County Road CS, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955

media release:Join us for a winter wonders ski on our south trails. We will discover and learn about skiing in the beautiful snow-covered prairie and forest. A limited number of skis will be available, so feel free to bring your own if you have them.

Meet our naturalists at the Lodge at 10 a.m. and dress for cold weather.

Info

MacKenzie Center, Poynette W7303 County Road CS, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955
Environment, Kids & Family
Recreation
608-635-8112
Google Calendar - Winter Wonders Learn to Ski - 2024-02-24 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Wonders Learn to Ski - 2024-02-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Wonders Learn to Ski - 2024-02-24 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Wonders Learn to Ski - 2024-02-24 10:00:00 ical