Winter Wonders Learn to Ski
MacKenzie Center, Poynette W7303 County Road CS, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955
media release:Join us for a winter wonders ski on our south trails. We will discover and learn about skiing in the beautiful snow-covered prairie and forest. A limited number of skis will be available, so feel free to bring your own if you have them.
Meet our naturalists at the Lodge at 10 a.m. and dress for cold weather.
