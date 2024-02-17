Winter Wonders: Tree ID & Ski/Skate

Join us for an afternoon of identifying winter trees, weather-dependent skiing and ice skating, and warming up with drinks at Vintage Brewing!

Where: Elver Park (meet in parking lot) and Vintage Brewing Co. (674 S Whitney Way)

Cost: Optional cross country ski and ice skates rental plus NRF pay-what-you-can membership donation

RSVP by emailing Wayfarers coordinator Soumi at Soumi.Gaddameedi@wisconservation.org. Please include if you’re interested in carpooling and any accessibility needs.