press release: Get outside and let your child have some fun with photography this winter. Submit your child’s photos digitally anytime from now until the end of January for a chance to win prizes that will help you make the most of winter. Submit Your Photo

Contest rules:

Open to children ages 12 and under

Limit of two photograph entries per child (fill out the online form once per photo)

Photos may be in color or black & white

Photos may be taken using a standard camera or a mobile device such as a smartphone but must be digitized and delivered via the online form. Sorry, we cannot accept hard copies or digital media devices (like CDs)

Photos must be taken between December 26, 2020, and January 31, 2021, and must belong to the entrant

The photo must be digitally submitted via our Google Forms link; send the best quality digital image you have at its highest resolution

Please make sure that any humans in your photos have given you permission to post the photo publicly

MCM retains the right to exhibit all submitted photos and to use them in social media posts and on our website

Photos will be judged based on aesthetic merit, how well they represent the concept of “winter wonders” and the age of the child submitting

Some prizes cannot be shipped and must be picked up by the winner or their representative at Madison Children’s Museum

Tips:

Get ideas flowing to help your photographer get started: what about winter do you find most interesting?

Suggest some themes for your child to explore: light & shadow, street life, interesting buildings, neighborhood nature, winter weather, big & small, still & active

Make a plan, like looking out the window or going for a walk down your block

Hand your phone over and let them go for it. Start with some selfies to practice!

Help your photographer review the photographs while you warm up inside, and choose the one (or two) they like best

Use this form to submit their photo and, in their words, write a short description

Prizes:

Winning photos will be included in an exhibition in the museum’s gallery when we reopen.

We will award prizes on a WEEKLY basis! Many thanks to our generous community partners and friends of the museum who have donated prizes for this contest. Please note that some prizes cannot be shipped and must be picked up at Madison Children’s Museum.

Saucer Sled — donated by Play it Again Sports Madison

Snowshoe rental for a family of 4 donated by Rutabaga

Backyard Ice Rink Kit

MCM polar fleece hats kits donated by Nancy Daly

Model airplane kits, books, and more

This contest is sponsored by our friends at Hulafrog: Madison